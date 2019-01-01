My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Deepak Sharma

Deepak Sharma

Global head of engagement marketing, Wipro

About Deepak Sharma

Deepak Sharma is the global head of engagement marketing and marketing excellence at Wipro. He has successfully led a cloud application startup in digital media as well a traditional investment banking technology and operations outsourcing company. His investment banking and consulting experience gives him a view on innovation across sectors and what separates winning innovators from others. 