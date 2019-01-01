Deepanshu Dave serves as the CTO for Gadgets360. He is an expert in cloud-based architecture and designing high- performing scalable distributed applications. With a proven track record and strong analytical abilities, Deepanshu has been a part of companies like Tekriti and General Electric before joining NDTV Group.

He has worked in various domains including media and publishing, social networks, e-commerce and possesses keen interest in mobile and product design. Deepanshu continues to add to the technology sector with his applications for patents for his work in the field of social tools and revenue optimisation.