Deidre Paknad is CEO and co-founder of Workboard, where she's focused on helping managers improve their leadership capacity and team velocity. She is a serial entrepreneur who has founded and led several companies. Her last company created a new market category and inspired customer loyalty and was acquired by IBM in 2010. At IBM, Paknad ran a high-growth business improving information economics for enterprise customers. She has 16 patents (granted or pending) and has been recognized by the Smithsonian.
