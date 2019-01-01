About Dennis Carey, Brian Dumaine, Michael Useem and Rodney Zemmel
Dennis Careyis a vice chair of Korn Ferry and founder of the CEO Academy. Brian Dumaineis a contributor to Fortune magazine. Michael Useem is professor and director of The Wharton School’s Leadership Center. Rodney Zemmel is senior partner at McKinsey and managing partner for New York, Boston and Stamford.
