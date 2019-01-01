My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dennis Ng

Dennis Ng

Founder of Mober, an on-demand delivery platform in Southeast Asia

About Dennis Ng

 

Dennis Ng is the founder and CEO of Mober, a mobile app that enables consumers and enterprises alike to enjoy the benefits of on-demand, same-day delivery. Ng is a frequently cited thought leader in Southeast Asia’s logistics space and regularly contributes to business and tech publications in the Philippines and around the region. Mober is also backed by the 2Go Group, the transport solutions provider of SM Investment Corporation.

 