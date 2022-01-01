Signing out of account, Standby...
Derek Gallimore
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator
Follow Derek Gallimore on Social
Latest
How to Choose the Right Offshoring Partner
Here's a checklist that can help you choose the most suitable outsourcing partner.
Cómo elegir el socio de deslocalización adecuado
Aquí hay una lista de verificación que puede ayudarlo a elegir el socio de subcontratación más adecuado.
How to Prepare Your Employees for Outsourced Hires
In-house employees have this misconception that offshore staff will be taking away their jobs.
Cómo preparar a sus empleados para contrataciones subcontratadas
Los empleados internos tienen la idea errónea de que el personal offshore les quitará sus puestos de trabajo.
What Not to Do When Outsourcing
Outsourcing, when done right, helps companies improve their businesses while generating savings.
Qué no hacer al subcontratar
La subcontratación, cuando se realiza correctamente, ayuda a las empresas a mejorar sus negocios al mismo tiempo que genera ahorros.