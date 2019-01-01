About Derek Lidow

Derek Lidow is a successful global CEO, researcher, innovator, startup coach and professor at Princeton University, where he teaches entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. He was tapped by the University to inaugurate a campus-wide “design thinking” curriculum. Lidow is the author of Building on Bedrock: What Sam Walton, Walt Disney, and other Great Self-Made Entrepreneurs Can Teach Us About Building Valuable Companies (2018) and Startup Leadership: How Savvy Entrepreneurs Turn Their Ideas Into Successful Enterprises (2014).