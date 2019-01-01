My Queue

Dev Ittycheria

Dev Ittycheria

Guest Writer
President and CEO, MongoDB

About Dev Ittycheria

Dev Ittycheria is president and CEO of MongoDB. He brought to MongoDB a mix of entrepreneurial, operational and investing experience: He was a managing director at OpenView Venture Partners, and before that was an investing partner at Greylock Partners. Previously, Ittycheria was the founder/CEO of BladeLogic. He founded the company in 2001, took it public in 2007 and sold it to BMC Software in 2008 for approximately $900 million. He then served as president of BMC Software, where he directly led a business with $1.4 billion in annual revenue and 4,000-plus employees.

Earlier in his career, Ittycheria  was founder/CEO of Applica, one of the first venture-backed cloud companies. He began his professional career in the telecom sector, developing new broadband businesses. Today, he serves as an advisor and board member to a number of next-generation software companies and private equity firms. 