Dev Tandon is the founder and CEO of The Kini Group, a cloud-based SaaS Business Intelligence company that provides customers with analytical capabilities to identify sustainable gross margin improvement opportunities.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Dev Tandon is the founder and CEO of The Kini Group, a cloud-based SaaS Business Intelligence company that provides customers with analytical capabilities to identify sustainable gross margin improvement opportunities.