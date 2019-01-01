Devang Mehta is a Partner at Anthill Ventures. He is responsible for various activities in the Fund's operations including structuring, fund marketing, devising fund strategy, Investments and advising portfolio companies on growth strategies. Before joining, Anthill, Devang has made angel investments in, and acted as a strategic adviser to, numerous startups in the Food Tech, IoT, FinTech, Healthcare and other Technology verticals.

Prior to his activities in the investing ecosystem, Devang has more than 2 decades of experience in operational areas at early stage companies in various capacities: Marketing, Corporate Strategy, Sales, Product Management, and Software Development. He has played pivotal roles in commercializing Enterprise products and helping them achieve operational profitability.

Devang has degrees in Computer Science and Engineering and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Venture Finance. A Certified Toastmaster, he enjoys Chess, Travel, Sports and Economics.