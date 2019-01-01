Devishobha Chandramouli is the Editor, Inbound Marketing — Exotel. Exotel is one of Asia's leading cloud telephony platforms which powers more than 1,200 companies to connect with their collective consumer base of 3 million people every single day over calls and SMS. She is the founder of — Kidskintha — a platform that focuses on unique millennial parenting challenges to help them raise robust, happy kids.
