About Dharmesh Desai

A senior financial services professional with over 15 years of experience and having expertise across Retail banking , Private Banking, NRI Services, Retail Assets , Equity broking , Investment products , remittances , payments and consumer banking areas. A specialist in setting up businesses from scratch in both developed and developing areas handling complete business units including strategy , marketing and sales. Have a comprehensive understanding of Indian markets and having spent more than 12 years in International Banking Area have strong capabilities to help develop global best practices and alliances.

