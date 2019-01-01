About Dimitri Sirota

Dimitri Sirota is a 10+ year privacy expert and identity veteran. He is currently the CEO & Co-founder of the first enterprise privacy management platform, BigID –and wears many hats as an established serial entrepreneur, investor, mentor and strategist. He previously founded two enterprises software companies focused on security (eTunnels) and API management (Layer 7 Technologies), which was sold to CA Technologies in 2013.