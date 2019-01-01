Dinesh B. Singh

A successful entrepreneur and technocrat, Dinesh Singh is a veteran in the business arena and an ardent patron of the arts.He is the Managing Director – Energo Group and the Founder of Energo Engineering Projects Limited (EEPL). An engineer by profession, he has worked on several important international projects in the initial years of his career. Following his return to India, he combined his entrepreneurial experience and knowledge of the Engineering/manufacturing industry and established the Energo Group.