Dipali Mathur Dayal

Dipali is a banking stalwart. After her MBA in Marketing & Strategy, she started her career with HSBC, one of the largest banking organisations in the world. As a Vice President at HSBC, she successfully managed Wealth and Asset Products for an ultra HNI portfolio. Her last assignment was with Standard Chartered Bank as an Associate Director, Private Banking. While working closely with the Creme de la creme of the country, she assimilated a deep understanding of luxury. This understanding/experience coupled with her flair & passion for fashion & grooming, led to the conceptualisation of Magnifique.