Dipanjan Banchur
Latest
3 Chip Stocks to Buy Now that Power the Metaverse
The term 'metaverse' is the latest tech buzzword on everyone's lips. Investors seem excited about the potential it holds, and tech giants continue to invest heavily to develop metaverse. Given...
4 Top Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Stocks to Own in 2022
As businesses accelerate their cloud migration to enhance their operations’ efficiency, the demand for Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) is expected to increase. Given this, we think it could be...
2 Meme Stocks That Beat Ethereum in 2021
Investors’ interest and growing cryptocurrency uptake helped Ethereum surge 418% in 2021. However, meme stocks AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME) beat Ethereum’s returns, soaring more than 650% in price...
4 Undervalued Dividend-Paying Stocks to Add to Your 2022 Dividend Portfolio
The major market indices started the week on a weak note due to investors’ concerns over rising Treasury yields and a looming central bank interest rate hike that may happen...
These were the 5 Worst Performing Electric Vehicle Stocks of 2021
Electric vehicles (EVs) have long been dubbed the future of mobility, a narrative that has captivated investors. But despite robust investor enthusiasm around EV stocks, concerns related to a semiconductor...
3 Overvalued WallStreetBets Stocks to Avoid in January
The meme stock frenzy has taken the investing world by storm. And several stocks discussed on the WallStreetBets (WSB) forum have soared in price based solely on investor sentiment. Hence,...
These are the 2 Worst Performing FAANG Stocks of 2021
The FAANG stocks are known for their market dominance and generating steady returns irrespective of market conditions. However, FAANG components Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) underperformed the market last year....
4 Stocks in the S&P 500 Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 20% in 2022
Notwithstanding COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, the major market indexes soared to record highs last year. And with this bullish trend expected to continue, Wall Street analysts expect S&P 500 stocks...
Add These 3 Stocks Under $10 Rated ‘Strong Buy’ to Your 2022 Watchlist
With the COVID-19 omicron variant proving so far to be less severe than previous coronavirus variants, and with the economic recovery continuing unabated, we think it's time to add quality...
3 Big Data Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally By 40% or More
With big data and data analytics tools becoming ever more crucial to critical business decisions, the big data industry is expected to grow significantly. Hence, we think big data stocks...
2 Crypto Mining Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double
Cryptocurrencies have grown in prominence because of their stellar performance since last year, and the increasing acceptance of the alternative investment asset could help the crypto mining industry continue growing....
4 Credit Card Stocks Worth Buying This Holiday Season
The latest data suggests that the COVID-19 omicron variant is not as severe as previously thought. In part because of this, consumer spending is likely to continue growing, especially during...
3 A-Rated Software Stocks to Snatch Up in January
The rapid growth of tech-based solutions required to automate various processes in end-user industries has fueled the demand for business software and services. Against this backdrop, we think it could...
3 Foreign Fintech Stocks Wall Street Loves for 2022
Fintech has facilitated significant changes in the way the financial industry functions, and its application is expected to expand further. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to...
Down More Than 25% in 2021, Now is a Good Time to Scoop Up These 2 Large-Cap Stocks
The major market indexes rose for the second successive trading session yesterday after recent studies suggested that contraction of the COVID-19 omicron variant has a lower risk of requiring hospitalization....