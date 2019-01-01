My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dipendra Jain

Dipendra Jain

Founder, OnliDoc

About Dipendra Jain

Dipendra Jain is the founder of OnliDoc, an AI-driven and Machine Learning platform for integrated end-to-end diagnosis. He is a software veteran with 12 years of experience and broad expertise ranging in product management to coding. He has worked in most of the best tech companies in delivering world class products in various roles. He is also the founder of LiteLabs, a software development firm with branches in Jakarta, Singapore, and India.

 