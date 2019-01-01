My Queue

Dipesh Depala & Ayman Fakoussa

Guest Writer
Co-founders, The Qode

About Dipesh Depala & Ayman Fakoussa

Dipesh Depala and Ayman Fakoussa, inducted into Endeavor in February 2015 at the 57th Endeavor International Selection Panel in Singapore, are entrepreneurs and co-founders of The Qode, an agency specializing in luxury public relations and events in the GCC. Operating mainly throughout the Middle East, Ayman and Dipesh founded The Qode in 2010 offering luxury companies in the Gulf region specially catered communication and event solutions that ensure their brands are at the forefront of the luxury consumer market. The company’s culture and experienced team have allowed it to become the  go-to firm for international brands entering the competitive Middle East luxury space. With a combined three decades of luxury market experience, Depala and Fakoussa have demonstrated a sound track record of communicating to niche clients in the MENA region.