dispensaries.com

Guest Writer
News and Trends

Call Them Canna-Bees. How Cannabis Helps Bees and Vice Versa.

Researchers say that bees use cannabis to de-stress. And entrepreneurs say that honey from stoner bees is the next big thing.
4 min read
Legal Issues

In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun

The Federal Government says gun owners can't use marijuana. States believe otherwise. Legal chaos ensues.
4 min read
News and Trends

Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?

According to a new state report, tax revenue is way above projections, but prices are down.
3 min read
Jobs of the Future

The Green Industry Goes White Collar

As the cannabis industry changes so does the makeup of its workforce.
3 min read
Facebook

Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches

Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
3 min read
Restaurant Business

Pass the Cannabis, Please: Marijuana Among Restaurant Trends for 2019

CBD is becoming ubiquitous despite being, strictly speaking, not quite legal everywhere.
4 min read
Legal Marijuana

Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales

An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
4 min read
Edibles

Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B

A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.
3 min read
Canada

What American Tourists Need to Know About Canadian Marijuana Legalization

It's true marijuana is nationally legal in Canada but the local rules vary.
4 min read
Cannabis

Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?

The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
3 min read
Legal Marijuana

FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana

Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug under international treaties, a stance that needs updating as legalization goes global.
3 min read
Politics

As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits

A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
3 min read
Ganjapreneur

Ricky Williams Has The Last Laugh

Once the poster child of a stoner athlete, the ex-NFL running back is is making great strides with his cannabis company.
3 min read
Legal Marijuana

New California Law Makes it Easier to Erase Old Marijuana Convictions

Lawmakers addressed the unfairness of people saddled with a lifetime criminal record for doing what is now a legal big business.
3 min read
Legal Marijuana

More States Have Made Marijuana Legal, So Why Are More People Getting Arrested?

Hundreds of thousands of people, particularly those who are poor and nonwhite, are still arrested annually for simple possession of marijuana.
3 min read
