dispensaries.com

News and Trends
Call Them Canna-Bees. How Cannabis Helps Bees and Vice Versa.
Researchers say that bees use cannabis to de-stress. And entrepreneurs say that honey from stoner bees is the next big thing.
Legal Issues
In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun
The Federal Government says gun owners can't use marijuana. States believe otherwise. Legal chaos ensues.
News and Trends
Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?
According to a new state report, tax revenue is way above projections, but prices are down.
Jobs of the Future
The Green Industry Goes White Collar
As the cannabis industry changes so does the makeup of its workforce.
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches
Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
Restaurant Business
Pass the Cannabis, Please: Marijuana Among Restaurant Trends for 2019
CBD is becoming ubiquitous despite being, strictly speaking, not quite legal everywhere.
Legal Marijuana
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales
An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
Edibles
Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B
A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.
Canada
What American Tourists Need to Know About Canadian Marijuana Legalization
It's true marijuana is nationally legal in Canada but the local rules vary.
Cannabis
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?
The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
Legal Marijuana
FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana
Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug under international treaties, a stance that needs updating as legalization goes global.
Politics
As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits
A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Ganjapreneur
Ricky Williams Has The Last Laugh
Once the poster child of a stoner athlete, the ex-NFL running back is is making great strides with his cannabis company.
Legal Marijuana
New California Law Makes it Easier to Erase Old Marijuana Convictions
Lawmakers addressed the unfairness of people saddled with a lifetime criminal record for doing what is now a legal big business.
Legal Marijuana
More States Have Made Marijuana Legal, So Why Are More People Getting Arrested?
Hundreds of thousands of people, particularly those who are poor and nonwhite, are still arrested annually for simple possession of marijuana.