Divij Bajaj

Divij Bajaj

CEO/Founder of Power Gummies ( Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt LTD)

About Divij Bajaj

Divij is a serial entrepreneur and investor with a flagship in sectors ranging from education, entertainment to health and fashion.

He began his entrepreneurial journey with theadmissionportal.com in order to ease out the admission process for parents which further after the successful season got merged with justdakhila.com. He went on a progress spree and entered the entertainment world with Golden Chilies Production House. With the aim of revolutionizing healthcare, Aesthetic Nutrition was born to bring product innovation in the form of Gummies to replace existing health supplements like pills/syrups or Ayurvedic remedies.

 

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.