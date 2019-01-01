My Queue

Divya Himatsingka

Divya Himatsingka is the Director of Skulpt which operates through Ideal Gymnasium Pvt Ltd. Divya has done her schooling from La Martiniere Girls School and graduated from Bhawanipur College. She also has a diploma in Fashion Designing from BILAMS. When she is not working, she engrosses herself in travelling and cooking. Divya’s career in the fitness industry kick started when she and her husband, Nakul Himatsingka associated with Gold’s Gym. After being approached by the brand, they became the very first sub-franchisee of Gold’s Gym in Kolkata. She has been in this industry for almost 12 years now.