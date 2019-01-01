My Queue

Divyendra Kumar

Divyendra Kumar

Founder & Director WritoMozo | Co-founder & Director SoftoMozo

About Divyendra Kumar

Divyendra Kumar is an entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of effectively managing senior leadership positions in the computer software industry. Passionate about startups, he is involved in his two service-based startups focused on app/web development, Branding, Marketing. An M.tech from IIT Delhi, His education, work and life allow him to consult entrepreneurs from across the globes on technology and marketing.