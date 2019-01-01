DJ Waldow is a writer, blogger, speaker and co-author of The Rebel’s Guide to Email Marketing (Que Publishing, 2012). He is Digital Marketing Evangelist at Marketo, a San Mateo, Calif.-based marketing automation software company.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
DJ Waldow is a writer, blogger, speaker and co-author of The Rebel’s Guide to Email Marketing (Que Publishing, 2012). He is Digital Marketing Evangelist at Marketo, a San Mateo, Calif.-based marketing automation software company.