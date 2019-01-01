My Queue

Donald Miller

Donald Miller

Guest Writer
Author, Historian

About Donald Miller

Donald L. Miller is the John Henry MacCracken Professor of History at Lafayette College in Easton, Penn., and author of nine books, including City of the Century: The Epic of Chicago and the Making of America and Supreme City: How Jazz Age Manhattan Gave Birth to Modern America.