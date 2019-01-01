As Adobe's senior vice president of global people and places, Donna Morris leads an organization focused on driving the company’s workforce strategy including talent acquisition, development, rewards and workplace experience for approximately 13,000 Adobe employees worldwide. During her career, she has led both generalist and specialist human resources functions in the high technology, communications and government fields.
