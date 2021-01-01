Donna Peeples

Donna Peeples

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Follow Donna Peeples on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Way We Look at Expertise Is Changing. Here's Why.

As the world changes and technology becomes increasingly important, it is important that our knowledge and expertise shift too.

Continue Reading
Atencion al cliente

Cómo mantener contentos a tus clientes (incluso si NO tienen la razón)

La satisfacción y la retención del cliente son necesarias para el éxito de cualquier negocio.

Continue Reading
Prepare to Succeed

How to Keep Your Customers Happy (Even If They're Wrong)

Customer satisfaction and retention are both necessary for any business's success.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like