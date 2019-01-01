Doug Kramer is president and CEO of Lapolla industries, a Texas-based building products company. In 2014, Kramer pushed the company to be the first globally in his sector to eliminate ozone depletion and reduce global warming potential (two issues faced by all competitors in the space) from the Lapolla’s product line via an aggressive reengineering of the chemistry of those products.
