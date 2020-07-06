Doug Villone is is the head of U.S. Operations for Marcus by Goldman Sachs which encompasses operational oversight for all Marcus products, as well as the firm’s first co-branded credit card, Apple Card. He joined the firm as a managing director in 2018.

Prior to joining the firm, Doug was head of U.S. operations for U.S. consumer businesses at Barclays. He worked at Barclays for 10 years in a variety of global positions in operations, strategy, customer experience and client program management. Earlier in his career, Doug worked at HSBC and MBNA America Bank.