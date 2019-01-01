My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dr. Abdelhakim Hammach

Dr. Abdelhakim Hammach

Guest Writer
Managing Director, Riyadh Valley Company

About Dr. Abdelhakim Hammach

Dr. Abdelhakim Hammach is the Managing Director of Riyadh Valley Company (RVC). Dr. Hammach is a senior executive with over 20 years of leadership and management experience in R&D, venture capital investing, and strategy consulting for global organizations in USA, Europe and the MENA region.

Before his current role at RVC, he was a senior strategy consultant with Accenture, where he advised leading global organizations in the US and Europe on issues of growth strategy. Before joining Accenture, Dr. Hammach was a Venture Capital Investment Consultant with Aurora Funds in the North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, USA. Prior to this, Dr. Hammach was a Principal Scientist with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (BIPI) in Connecticut, USA. Dr. Hammach has served as a judge to the Duke Startup Challenge on many occasions, and he has also been actively involved in mentoring entrepreneurs both in the US and in the MENA region.

Dr. Hammach served as a Postdoctoral fellow at the chemistry department of the University of Pennsylvania after having earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Vermont. He also holds a MBA from Duke University, and a B.S. in Chemistry from the University Moulay Ismail of Meknes Morocco. He is an inventor with 18 US patents and has co-authored numerous articles in leading international journals.