Dr. Ahmed Shalaby

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Shalaby, Ph.D. is the President and CEO of Tatweer Misr and a Founding Member of its Board of Directors, a position he held since mid-2014. Drawing on his extensive planning and business management experience, Dr. Shalaby supervises the day-to-day management of the company, including the business development and the strategic planning for Tatweer Misr’s major projects.

In addition to his work with Tatweer Misr, Dr. Shalaby is also a Professor of Architecture and Urban Development at the Department of Architectural Engineering at Cairo University, Egypt, a former Visiting Assistant Professor at the Department of City and Regional Planning at Cornell University, USA, Co-Chair of Real Estate committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (AmCham), and a Board Member at the International Council for Small Businesses (ICSB).

Prior to joining Tatweer Misr, Dr. Shalaby spent a year working at El Mostakbal for Urban Development, where he held the position of Advisor to the Chairman. During his time with El Mostakbal, Dr. Shalaby played an integral role in the development of Mostakbal City, the largest planned mixed-use development in the New Cairo area.

An established engineer in the field of architecture, urban development and a real estate expert in his own right, Dr. Shalaby’s professional career began in 1993, starting out as a faculty member at Cairo University and a prominent architectural engineer at his consultancy firm.

Dr. Shalaby has over 20 years of experience as an architecture consultant and also in developing and managing major real estate portfolios in Egypt, working with Al Fawares Holding where he was responsible for real estate investments in addition to his work for the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure, and Urban Communities as a Technical Advisor to the Minister.

Dr. Shalaby holds a Degree in Architectural Engineering, which he received in 1993. Afterwards, he pursed his studies receiving his Master’s degree in 1998, followed by his Ph.D. in Urban Planning, which he received in 2003 through a joint program between Cairo University, Egypt and Cornell University, USA.