My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari

Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari

Chairman and Managing Director - VBRI Group

About Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari

Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari is the Chairman and Managing Director of VBRI innovation and technology group headquartered in Sweden. Under his excellent leadership, the company that began with small publishing activity in 2002 has become a multi-national company expanding its outreach into the research segments of education, health, energy, technology, agriculture, and environment. He is responsible for the functioning of the organization in India and on the International frontier. Dr. Tiwari has adroitly framed VBRI to facilitate social welfare and rural upliftment across the world, especially India. Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari is the Chairman and Managing Director of VBRI innovation and technology group headquartered in Sweden. Under his excellent leadership, the company that began with small publishing activity in 2002 has become a multi-national company expanding its outreach into the research segments of education, health, energy, technology, agriculture, and environment. He is responsible for the functioning of the organization in India and on the International frontier. Dr. Tiwari has adroitly framed VBRI to facilitate social welfare and rural upliftment across the world, especially India.