Bradley Nelson

Bradley Nelson

Guest Writer
Author, doctor of natural healing

About Bradley Nelson

Dr. Bradley Nelson has lectured internationally on the natural healing of chronic illness and successfully treated patients from across the U.S. and Canada for more than 20 years. He has trained more than 2,000 practitioners worldwide on how to help people overcome unresolved anger, depression, anxiety, loneliness and other negative emotions and the physical symptoms associated with them. His bestselling book, The Emotion Code, offers step-by-step instructions for working with the body's healing power. Learn more at www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.EmotionCodeGift.com.