Dr. Caroline Anstey is Group Managing Director and Global Head, UBS and Society. The UBS and Society program is cross-divisional and covers all of the UBS activities and capabilities in the areas of sustainable investing, philanthropy, environmental and human rights policies and community investment. Caroline has extensive experience in the areas of development, finance and communications.

In her recent role she served as counselor to the president of the Inter-American Development Bank. Before that, she worked at the World Bank for over 18 years in various roles, including as managing director with responsibility for operational policy and as a member of the World Bank Group senior management team. She also served as World Bank representative to the intergovernmental G20 and the G7. Prior to joining the World Bank, she was a Senior Producer and Editor at the BBC.

Caroline has a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a postdoctoral research fellowship from Oxford University.