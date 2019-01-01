About Dr. Corrie Block
Dr. Corrie Block is CEO of Paragon Consulting, providing companies innovation in leadership, strategy, corporate governance, and restructuring. He is Professor of Strategic Management at Monarch Business School, Switzerland. Dr. Corrie Block holds Master’s degrees in Business Administration and in Global Leadership, in addition to a Doctorate in Business Administration, and a PhD in Arab and Islamic Studies. He is also a certified NLP Business Practitioner and Executive Coach. He has managed projects as diverse as tech startups to billion-dollar equity investments. He’s restructured family firms in MENA, received awards for new product research and development, and provided consultancy for the World Bank and Council of Europe. Corrie has brought innovative ideas and deep business insights to more 30 countries.