Dr. Deb Mukherji

Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd is an Anglian Omega Network company. Anglian Omega Group is a global coalition of a professionally managed and family-owned business, collaborative ventures, partnerships, and seeded companies. Building from its prominent position as the leaders in India in Bright Bar Steel & Auto Components Business, the company has expanded horizon further to manufacturing cold-forming and high-precision machining powertrain parts for Automotive and Rail Industry, EV Mobility under a Business entity Omega Seiki. At present Omega Seiki showcased two smart electric products at Auto Expo 2020 namely Singha and Singha Max.