Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou is the Chief Operating Officer at CFI Financial Group, responsible for the group’s entire operations. Demetrios also leads new markets initiatives and chairs a number of executive committees within CFI, including but not limited to the IT and marketing committees, which are all focused on providing best in class products and services to the masses, and in line with the company’s vision.

Demetrios joined CFI in mid-2020 after many successful years holding various senior managerial, executive roles in leading international financial institutions. He is a recognized figure within the online trading community, having done award-winning research in risk management and trading behavior, as well as being a regular guest as a fintech expert in panels such as the St Petersburg Economic Forum 2018.

Demetrios possesses the skills, experience, and knowledge to create, grow, acquire, merge, and sell companies. He is trained in both the sell-side and buy-side of trading and has a passion for algorithmic and quantitative strategies. Demetrios holds an ALP from Cambridge University, a PhD from King’s College London, a Master’s from CASS Business School, and a Master’s in Engineering from Lancaster University.