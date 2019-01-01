Dr. Gibson Vedamani is a retail enthusiast and runs his own retail advisory based in Mumbai. He is an author of three books and a number of topical articles in Indian Retailing. His latest book “Retail Beyond Detail – The Great Indian Retailing Business” published by Sage publications was launched in September 2018. He is the former founding CEO of Retailers’ Association of India. He is an NSDC Nominee Member of the Board of Directors of Gems & Jewellery Skill Council of India. Earlier Dr. Vedamani has served in significant positions in retailing organizations like Bata, Shoppers Stop, Piramyd Retail and Reliance Webstore in India.