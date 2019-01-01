My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dr. Kamaljit Anand

Dr. Kamaljit Anand

Managing Partner and Regional Head, Europe & Mainland Asia (EMEA), KiE Square

About Dr. Kamaljit Anand

Dr. Kamaljit Anand plays a strategic leadership role in driving the corporation for the EMEA region. He is a business aficionado with over 15 years of corporate experience who guides Advanced Data Science intervention and Top- Stakeholder Consulting for clients. 

Dr. Kamaljit’s rich experience in the field of Business Analytics and Data science, Government Policy Area Consulting (Direct & Indirect Taxes, Macro Economics, Health & Logistics Planning, Oil & Gas), Large Program Planning & Implementation, and Institutional Development, is worthy of many accolades. He has worked with 10 Corporate Companies across the worldincluding some of the Fortune 500 Companies, as a Consultant. He has been awarded for Professional Excellence in multiple forums including Computer Society of India (CSI), PHD . Chamber, ICDL, IRMA awards, FWA awards and a number of Management Schools. The Corporate Doyen has also been the Author of multiple Client Whitepapers, writing on business and industry real-life cases. He has been a Panel /Individual Speaker in over 30 conferences across the globe.