Dr. Marc Sniukas is a global expert on strategic innovation and corporate entrepreneurship, author of The Art of Opportunity(Wiley 2016), and co-founder of The Business Model Gallery, the world’s largest business model database. Besides his corporate work, Marc is on the faculties of Duke Corporate Education and TEC de Monterrey. Marc is also one of the Founding Partners of Territory Global.
