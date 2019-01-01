Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry are co-authors of the book, Committed Teams: Three Steps to Inspiring Passion and Performance. Moussa is the pesident of Moussa Consulting, a strategic planning and leadership-development firm. Newberry is an affiliated faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania and a consultant at Wharton Executive Education. Connect with Moussa at www.moussaconsulting.com, and with Newberry via Twitter.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.