Dr Martin A. Blake

Dr Martin Blake is an award-winning visionary, thought leader and strategist with 35 years of practical international experience at an executive level. He holds a working portfolio of board directorships and advisory roles encompassing the USA, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Dr Blake chairs and advises a multitude of strategic groups, all focused on the development and deployment of innovative business models. He is an Adjunct Professor of Sustainable Business Development at both Griffith University and the University of Southern Queensland and is also a Visiting Fellow at the Business School of the University of Hull in the UK. He is a full Member of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and both the Singapore and Indian Institute of Directors.

Dr Blake is internationally recognised as having designed and deployed one of the most successful organisational change management programmes in the world, saving millions of pounds annually and winning multiple national and international awards.

Martin Blake is one of the most experienced, high calibre individuals working in the sustainability sector. He has a broad range of skills and, importantly, a specific understanding of the clean-tech industry and a strong track record for delivering winning sustainable strategies.