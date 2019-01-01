About Dr Maruthi Viswanathan

Dr Maruthi Viswanathan is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a digital startup RxPrism Health Systems located in the Silicon Valley of India. A physician by education, Dr Maruthi is a dynamic visionary with international expertise in scientific education, medico-marketing communication, medical simulations, mobile applications, and innovative healthcare systems for patients and healthcare providers alike. Dr Maruthi has developed a unique 3-D software for scientific visualization and has several copyrights to his credit. An innovator par excellence, he has ideated, designed, and deployed a multitude of digital options for the top pharmaceutical companies worldwide.