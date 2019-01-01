My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dr Maruthi Viswanathan

Dr Maruthi Viswanathan

Founder & CEO, RxPrism Health Systems

About Dr Maruthi Viswanathan

Dr Maruthi Viswanathan is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a digital startup RxPrism Health Systems located in the Silicon Valley of India. A physician by education, Dr Maruthi is a dynamic visionary with international expertise in scientific education, medico-marketing communication, medical simulations, mobile applications, and innovative healthcare systems for patients and healthcare providers alike. Dr Maruthi has developed a unique 3-D software for scientific visualization and has several copyrights to his credit. An innovator par excellence, he has ideated, designed, and deployed a multitude of digital options for the top pharmaceutical companies worldwide.