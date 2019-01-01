Dr. Michael Gervais

Dr. Gervais is also the co-founder of Compete to Create, a joint venture with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, which has built a framework to enhance high performance cultures by focusing on mindset training for individuals. Compete to Creates' aim is to pull back the curtain on how world-leading organizations and performers shape their lives, their thinking and their relationships in order to become their very best and thrive in the modern world. More than 30,000 employees from across Microsoft and AT&T have completed the High-Performance Mindset Training Course.

A published, peer-reviewed author and recognized speaker on optimal human performance, Dr. Gervais has been featured by CNN, The Wall Street Journal, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, Red Bull TV, Extra, The Huffington Post, Outside Magazine and others. Dr. Gervais received his undergraduate degree from Loyola Marymount University. He completed his Ph.D. while studying under the father of American applied sport psychology, Dr. Bruce Ogilvie, at San Diego University, Integrative Studies.