Dr. Per Stenius, CEO and Client Director at Reddal, has a diverse background in science, top management consulting, venture capital, startups, and operative management. Dr. Stenius serves as an Adjunct Professor at Seoul School of Integrated Sciences & Technologies, and as a lecturer at Yonsei University in Korea. He has published well over 20 articles in leading journals for business and science.
