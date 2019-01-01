Dr. Rahma Beaugrand is Head of Presales for SAP UAE and Oman, part of Middle East South COO office. She is leading strategic accounts and engagements, helping to build strategic partnerships and develop innovative solutions, leveraging digital platforms and latest innovative technology with SAP partners and customers. Dr. Rahma Beaugrand is also member of Dubai 10X Jury for Dubai Future Foundation.

Dr. Beaugrand has a PhD in Finance from Paris Dauphine University and is an Executive Global MBA from London Business School and Columbia Business School in New York. She is certified on innovation strategy and design thinking from MIT. She’s a French national and speaks fluent Arabic, Italian, French and English. She has more than 20 years of experience in management consulting and technology industry, with an expertise in SAP solutions and ecosystem acquired during different international worldwide positions. She is also a serial entrepreneur- she is the founder of an e-commerce retail shop in MENA, and was also the founder and managing director of a boutique technology firm based in Europe, managing more than 18 consultants’ and several global accounts across several regions. She was also head of Corporate Finance Unit in CGI in Paris (Plaut consulting), and she recently also founded a new talk show ‘POP Talk,’ focused on leadership and sharing lessons for entrepreneurs and leaders.

Dr. Beaugrand is passionate about innovation and entrepreneurship, and is an advocate for more women in top management positions. She is the founder of the Innovation and Society Club, a part of the LBS Alumni Association, and was also the founding member of the Women in Business Club, a part of the LBS Alumni Gulf Association.