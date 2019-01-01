About Dr. Ravi Mehrotra

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra is the president, founder & chief scientist of IDeaS Revenue Solutions. His research and founding involvement in IDeaS is a natural progression of his scientific background and experience as an assistant professor at the North Carolina State University. Ravi continues to research on increasingly sophisticated methods for dynamic pricing that help hotels optimize the expected profits over longer time horizons. He is also a widely-recognized leader in the field of predictive analytics, forecasting and dynamic price optimization