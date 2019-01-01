My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra

President & Founder, IDeaS Revenue Solutions

About Dr. Ravi Mehrotra

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra is the president, founder & chief scientist of IDeaS Revenue Solutions. His research and founding involvement in IDeaS is a natural progression of his scientific background and experience as an assistant professor at the North Carolina State University.  Ravi continues to research on increasingly sophisticated methods for dynamic pricing that help hotels optimize the expected profits over longer time horizons. He is also a widely-recognized leader in the field of predictive analytics, forecasting and dynamic price optimization