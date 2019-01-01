About Dr. Sahil Gupta

Born on 16 September, 1987 Dr. Sahil Gupta, comes from a family of longstanding, reputed businessmen.A multi-faceted personality with many talents, he has achieved awards, honors, and felicitations from numerous places of repute.After gaining extensive experience in fertility, IVF, and surrogacy, it is now that Dr. Sahil Gupta has founded Aveya IVF Centre in New Delhi, India.When he is not working, Dr. Sahil Gupta enjoys travelling, listening to music, and indulge in sports, especially cricket.