Driven by the need to bring about constructive and significant social change, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty meticulously strategized and implemented several noteworthy CSR and Sustainability programmes across India in partnership with diverse corporations and NGOs.

With an aim to build an institution that may consistently bridge the gap between corporates and civil bodies, he laid the foundation of Fiinovation back in 2009 and put together ‘Asia's First Proposal Design Laboratory’ on CSR and Sustainability. Over the years, he has proved his determination by converting challenges into opportunities, and delivering quality, effective and strategic solutions to organizations for social initiatives at a grass root level, aiming at inclusive growth.

Backed by a rich sectoral experience, Dr. Soumitro serves on the board of several organizations as an advisor on sustainable development, CSR and environment management. Additionally, he is serving as a visiting faculty to premier institutions and counsels the CII series on "CSR and Affirmative Action” and Institute of Directors - "Masterclass for Directors"on'Sustainability - Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility'. His profound command in the subject has earned him the honour of being an influential keynote speakerat at various national and international conferences while he has also penned articles for leading national publications.Dr. Soumitro has recently been conferred with the 'Most Admired Leader Award in CSR & Sustainability' in Mumbai and has also been acknowledged with numerous accolades for his dynamic leadership.

He is an active Committee Member of the CII Northern Regional Committee for Affirmative Action and CSR & Gender Equality. He is also the Chairperson - Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence and Director to VAC Technologies Pvt. Ltd.