About Susan O'Malley
Dr. Susan O’Malley is a medical doctor, entrepreneur, speaker and author. As owner and medical director of Madison Med Spa, she is dedicated to helping women look younger without surgery. In her book and keynote presentations, she distills lessons learned from her transformational journey starting as college dropout and secretary to emergency room doctor and entrepreneur and applies them to challenges in business and in life. To learn more about Dr. O’Malley, purchase Tough Cookies Don’t Crumble: Turn Setback into Success or book her to speak at your organization, please visit www.susanomalleymd.com