About Dr. Thumbay Moideen
Dr. Thumbay Moideen is Founder and President of Thumbay Group, which was established in 1998, and is headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). He is a third-generation businessman who inherited his business acumen and values from his family business –built by his father and grandfather before him– at the age of 21. Under his leadership, the Thumbay Group has diversified across 20 sectors including education, healthcare, and research. Dr. Thumbay holds an honorary doctorate and has been frequently ranked as one of the top Indian business leaders in the Arab world. You can reach Dr. Thumbay on president@thumbay.com.